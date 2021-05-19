Man charged over attack on staff at Daisy Hill Hospital

A 57-year-old man has been charged over an attack on two staff members at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry. He has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. The offences relate to an incident at the hospital last Saturday where a nurse suffered a cut to her neck/chin area and a health care assistant sustained a puncture wound to his side. The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16th June.