A 27-year-old man has been charged in the case of two boys missing from north Belfast, who police are still trying to locate.

The man is charged with two counts of keeping a child away from the responsible person. He is due to appear in Laganside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “We still need the public’s help to find five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his older brother, Fabricio who is eight years old.

“Both boys were last seen getting into a black-coloured Ford car at around 6pm on Friday 14 May in the Limestone road area of Belfast. At that time, the younger brother, Patrick, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes.

"Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top. The brothers both have dark coloured hair."

DI Dane added: “We still believe they may be in the company of a friend or relative in Northern Ireland or they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland. I would appeal to any person who is with them to get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, please contact police immediately.”