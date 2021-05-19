NI face Malta in friendly after Turkey match cancelled

Northern Ireland will play Malta in a friendly in Austria on 31 May.

Ian Baraclough’s side has been scheduled to face Turkey in a friendly in Antalya on the same date but that was cancelled after Turkey was put on the Government’s red list for travel.

They'll now face Malta in match to be played behind closed doors at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt.

Baraclough and his squad are due to travel to Austria for a training camp prior to the game.

After facing Malta they will prepare for a second end of season friendly, which is against Ukraine on 3 June at the Dnipro Arena.

That match will also be played behind closed doors.

Baraclough, who will announce his squad next week, said the games would allow the players to regroup after a long season in sunnier climes and face off against some solid opposition.