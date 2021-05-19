One in four children 'growing up in poverty'

There have been calls for urgent intervention as new research shows nearly one in four children live in poverty in Northern Ireland.

The charity Action for Children warned the figures are likely to rise as a result of the pandemic.

The charity said the analysis, which factors in housing costs, estimates that more than 95,000 children are living below the breadline.

It found that Northern Ireland child poverty levels are highest in parts of Belfast, Londonderry and Newry - where they are at 26%.

There were "stark levels of inequalities" in Belfast, the report said, with almost one in three children growing up in poverty in the north of the city, compared to one in five in the south.

Campaigners say many more families could be "swept into poverty once the full effect of Covid-19 is felt".

Lorna Ballard from Action for Children said: "Every day we see families struggling to make ends meet, worrying about providing for their children's' basic needs and making decisions like whether to heat their homes or pay for food, and the situation is only getting worse.

"Our children are our future and they deserve the best start in life. We must invest in them for a better future for all of us."