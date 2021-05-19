Prime Minister makes public apology over Ballymurphy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised to the families of the Ballymurphy victims in the House of Commons.

Last week a coroner ruled that 10 people who died in Belfast in August 1971 were "entirely innocent".

Mrs Justice Keegan found that nine of the 10 had been killed by soldiers and that the use of lethal force was not justified.

The Ballymurphy families have angrily rejected a letter of apology from Mr Johnson expressing his personal sorrow for the "terrible hurt that has been caused" by the deaths.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he was sorry.

Mr Johnson said: “On behalf of successive governments and to put on the record in this House I would like to say sorry to their families for how the investigations were handled and the pain they’ve endured since their campaign almost five decades ago."