Foster to meet Johnson for final time as First Minister

Arlene Foster is expected to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the final time as First Minister on Thursday.

The outgoing DUP leader announced her resignation earlier this month and party members elected Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots as her successor.

Ms Foster and Mr Johnson are expected to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol during the meeting at Downing Street.

But it's thought the tone may be more of a wind down as the First Minister prepares to step away from local politics.

It comes amid speculation as to whether Ms Foster will remain in that post until the end of June as planned, or if Mr Poots will push to install a replacement sooner.