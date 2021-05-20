Grieving wife calls for increased research into brain tumours

Video report by Sara O'Kane

A mum-of-one from Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, who lost her husband to a brain tumour when he was just 31, says she believes he would still be alive if there was more research and better treatment here.

Jade Wilson’s husband Alex died from an aggressive brain tumour three months ago, leaving behind Jade and their seven-year-old son Ryan.

In May 2018, Jade was told that Alex had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, 5.8cm in size. He was referred to the neurology department at The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

“I felt completely broken but Alex’s strength rubbed off on me and I managed to hold it together. We had to stay strong for Ryan. Alex’s consultant, Dr Flannery, pleaded with us not to turn to Google for information. He said the statistics would tell us that Alex’s prognosis was a stark 12-18 months but that lots of patients defy the odds and Alex had his age and otherwise good health on his side.”

The next stage of Alex’s treatment was a six-week course of chemo-radiation at City Hospital in Belfast. Following the radiotherapy, he continued on a six-month course of Temozolomide (TMZ) chemotherapy.

Sadly, in spring 2019, the scans revealed that the tumour was growing back. Alex was put on PCV triple therapy chemotherapy, to try to control the spread of the disease.

“Unfortunately, Alex found this chemo a lot tougher. He suffered from much worse side effects, which seemed to get more severe as time went on. Somehow, he retained an amazingly positive attitude, remaining mentally strong throughout. He was a fighter and that fighting spirit helped to keep the rest of us going.”

Alex’s second brain surgery was on 10 February 2020. Following surgery, he had another course of radiotherapy but by the summer, Alex’s tumour was growing again and his team put him back on TMZ.

Scan images showed massive change from Alex’s previous scan and he was told there was nothing more they could do to treat the disease.

“I broke down crying. Alex just sat there, he put his hand on my leg and he apologised for not being upset. He said he knew it was coming. We’d both been waiting for this but, for me, that didn’t make it any easier.”

Alex died on 10 February 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

“I actually think that I did a lot of grieving from the start. The minute he was diagnosed, I felt as though I was gradually losing him.

“Our wee boy Ryan has been amazing and coped so well with the loss of his daddy. With lockdown, he’d very much been a part of his dad’s illness and was aware of Alex’s tragic fate. I told him that Daddy was poorly and that he was going to go to heaven. Ryan is a tower of strength and has helped me enormously cope with my own grief.”

Through her own experience, Jade has become all too aware that more needs to be done to help find a cure for the disease.

Research into brain tumours is drastically underfunded. More funding could save so many lives and help prevent brain tumour patients like Alex from dying at such a young age. Jade Wilson

“It’s the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40. We cannot allow this terrible situation to continue.”

Joe Woollcott, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We were so very sorry to learn about the loss of Alex to this terrible disease. Our thoughts are Jade, Ryan and all of Alex’s loved ones, as they continue to try to come to terms with their bereavement.

“It’s really inspiring that Jade is sharing her story, to help raise awareness of the disease. Her experience reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. It is such a uniquely cruel disease and we are determined to continue in our mission to find a cure, to help prevent other families from suffering such a tragic loss.”