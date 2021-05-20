NI Civil Service 'in need of radical transformation'

The Northern Ireland Civil Service is in need of "radical transformation", the chair of Stormont's Public Accounts Committee has said.

William Humphrey was speaking following the publication of a critical report on the body around workforce and succession planning, recruitment and performance management.

He said the head of the civil service must drive the change and transformation.

The organisation has been without a permanent chief since David Sterling retired last December.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill failed to agreed a permanent appointment last year.

Jenny Pyper was installed as interim chief in December for eight months while a second recruitment competition is ongoing.

"The gap between where NICS is and where it needs to be is so wide that it requires radical transformation," Mr Humphrey said.

"This will not occur without strong and decisive leadership from the top and must include commitment throughout the Senior Civil Service."

The committee has put forward 12 recommendations which it contends are necessary for the employer of 22,000 staff to deliver necessary public services.

Mr Humphrey said the committee is "deeply appreciative" of the "exceptional work done by many civil servants, particularly in response to the Covid-19 pandemic".

However he said the organisation is in need of "radical transformation".

"When carrying out our inquiry into NICS, we were surprised at the failure to ensure that it has the right number of people in post with the required skills, knowledge and expertise," he said.

"It is apparent to us that there needs to be radical reform to ensure that NICS is fit for purpose, both in the present and also into the future.

"One issue of great concern is the apparent lack of workforce and succession planning.

"This is even more alarming when one considers the statistics - 45% of civil servants are over the age of 50, 80% of Senior Civil Servants are older than 50, with fewer than 1% of all civil servants younger than 24."

The report also found that only four departments out of nine had a formal workforce plan, with overall staff vacancies of 1,420.

At the same time, temporary promotions have increased by 192% in a four-year period, and the recruitment process has been shown to take an unacceptable length of time to complete.

The committee found that NICS human resources needs to take a greater strategic approach, at the centre of government, to ensure NICS has the capacity and capability to deliver the transformation required.

A Department of Finance spokesperson responded saying the need for "fundamental change in the Civil Service is fully recognised".

"Work on this is already under way, and the NICS is making progress on a number of areas highlighted in the report," they said.

"This includes recent large scale external recruitment exercises with over 1,800 offers of employment made at a range of grades; new approaches to recruitment planning; new learning and development programmes including those to enhance commercial skills in the areas of contract and project management; and the introduction of a range of diversity initiatives.

"The Civil Service will build on the progress made in line with the commitment for Civil Service Reform within New Decade, New Approach, and a detailed response to the recommendations will be provided to the Assembly in the next few weeks."