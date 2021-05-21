Firefighters dealing with blaze at old Hilden Mill in Lisburn

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at the old Hilden Mill in Lisburn.

The fire broke out in the derelict building in the Bridge Street area on Friday evening.

Police are also at the scene and are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Nearby residents are also being advised to keep doors and windows closed.

There are no further details at this stage.

The Hilden Mill has been a local landmark since the 1800s, but has lain vacant for a number of years.