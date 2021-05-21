Foster 'will leave when she chooses' - Poots

DUP leader designate Edwin Poots says Arlene Foster will leave office "when she chooses to leave".

Ms Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and as First Minister at the end of June.

Mr Poots, who was elected as her successor following a party vote earlier this month, said she is "under absolutely no pressure from me".

Meanwhile in an article in The News Letter on Friday, former DUP leader Peter Robinson criticised the way Arlene Foster was removed from office.

He wrote: "Having left her humiliated they now want to leave her as roadkill".

In response, Edwin Poots said Peter Robinson's comments were "inaccurate" and said he sees the former party leader as a "critical friend".