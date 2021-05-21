Linfield break Larne hearts to claim victory in Irish Cup final

Linfield have sealed their 44th Irish Cup title with victory over Larne at Mourneview Park, in front of 1,000 fans who were allowed to watch the game from the stands as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The 2-1 win for the Blues meant heartbreak for Larne who had high hopes of securing the trophy for the first time, playing in only their sixth such decider.

However, it was not to be for the Kenny Bruce-owned side and Linfield added another piece of history to the club’s records.

A limited number of fans were allowed to watch the Irish Cup final from the stands at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Credit: Pacemaker

The first half saw Linfield take the lead with a goal from Shayne Lavery inside the opening five minutes.

It then fell to Joel Cooper to add a second with little more than half-an-hour gone in the game.

Shayne Lavery scores the opening goal for Linfield against Larne. Credit: Pacemaker

While Larne did finally find a way through, a goal from Jeff Hughes in the 91st minute proved to be too little too late.

The cup campaign has not been without controversy, with semi-finalists Crusaders left furious over the circumstances surrounding their defeat in a penalty shootout with Larne.

Crues goalie Jonathan Tuffey was given a red card after the referee judged him to have moved off his line three times while making saves in the shootout.

Crusaders sought legal advice, but just hours before the final between Linfield and Larne, the Irish FA dismissed the club’s protest.