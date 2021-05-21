Six more deaths involving Covid-19 in weekly update

Six deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland between 8 and 14 May, according to the latest figures.

The update, published by the NI Statistics and Research Agency on Friday, said the total number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 2,968.

It says 1,964 deaths took place in hospital, 774 in care homes, 14 in hospices and 216 at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 14 May was 2,149.