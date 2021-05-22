£350k cocaine recovered in east Belfast UVF probe

Police have recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £350,000 in an operation targeting the organised criminal activity of the east Belfast UVF. Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force assisted by officers from the Local Policing Team found the drugs and a large quantity of cash during a search on Saturday. One man aged 56 years old has been arrested and remains in custody. Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continue to disrupt the criminality activity of organised criminals who badge themselves as paramilitaries. "Today’s operation was part of our ongoing proactive investigation into the criminality of East Belfast UVF. “The substantial quantity of Class A controlled drugs removed from the streets not only removes these dangerous drugs from circulation, it also will impact on the groups finances and ability to cause harm. “Today’s seizure is evidence of police commitment to listening to local communities and acting on what they tell us. “I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs or information about paramilitary organised crime to get in touch with police on 101. I would also like to thank all those people who have come forward to police with this information to date.”