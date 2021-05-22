Fatal house fire in Newry

A man has died in a house fire in Newry.

Firefighters attended the blaze at a house in Park View, Cloughoge just after 11.30pm on Friday and recovered two men, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where he remains in a critical condition. Detective Inspector Handley said: "An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us."