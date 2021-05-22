Man dies in quad crash in Ballyclare

A man has died following a serious two-vehicle road crash in Ballyclare.

He has been named as 69-year-old Wilson Kennedy, a well known local veterinary surgeon. Mr Kennedy was driving the farm vehicle when it was involved in a collision with a seat Ibiza on the Irish Hill Road sometime around 8pm on Friday.

Local vet Wilson Kennedy pictured. Credit: Family photo

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the car was taken to hospital.

A 26-year-old man who was the driver has been arrested and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The collision between a black Seat Ibiza and a farm-type quad vehicle happened in the Irish Hill Road area sometime around 8pm on Friday.

The Irish Hill Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened. Inspector Buchanan added: "As our enquiries into this collision continues, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what occurred, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1835 of 21/05/21.”