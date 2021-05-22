Police investigate arson at Antrim flats

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at a block of flats in Barra Street in Antrim. A fire was reportedly started at the front door to a communal area of the building shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, trapping a number of people inside. Firefighters responded and rescued the occupants. There were no reports of any injuries.

A fire was started at a building of flats in Barra Street. Credit: UTV

"At this time it is believed that a flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox and set alight, however, investigators remain at the scene conducting a number of enquiries," a PSNI spokesperson said. Detectives are investigating and would ask anyone with any information to call them at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2259 21/05/21.