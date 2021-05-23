Investigation launched after shots fired in Londonderry

An investigation has been launched after shots were fired in Londonderry on Friday night.

The incident involved 12 masked men who had gathered in the Ardfoyle area, just off Bishop Street.

It was reported to police just before 9pm.

Officers subsequently became aware of video footage circulating on social media showing masked men firing shots into the air. Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "An investigation is underway to establish who is responsible for this brazen armed show of strength that was carried out when it was still light outside, and in front of a significant crowd of people, including young children. "The fact this occurred in the middle of a built-up area is even more shocking because any of the bullets fired could have ricocheted or strayed at any moment and into the nearby crowd, among which young children were present. "It is extremely worrying these masked gunmen thought it was acceptable to carry out this reckless act and it illustrates the contempt they have for people in their community. "What occurred was utterly appalling and has no place in today's society, nor is there any justification for such scenes. "Our officers have been in the Ardfoyle area conducting enquiries today, and I am appealing to anyone who can assist our investigation to get in touch. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed what occurred."