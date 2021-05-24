Justice Minister says volley of shots fired in built-up area ‘beggars belief’

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said masked men who fired a volley of shots in Londonderry on Friday night had “no care whatsoever” that bullets could have strayed and hit bystanders.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting involving 12 masked men in the Ardfoyle area of Derry, just off Bishop Street.

It was reported to the PSNI just before 9pm, while officers also subsequently became aware of video footage circulating on social media.

The sight of masked men brandishing weapons is a dark and depressing hallmark of our past and that is where it must stay. Justice Minister Naomi Long

“It beggars belief that anyone would be as reckless as to fire shots into the air near homes and where people, including young children, were standing close by,” Ms Long said.

“This was a planned and calculated act, with no care whatsoever for what could have been potentially tragic consequences if any of the bullets fired had ricocheted or strayed into the crowd.

“There is simply no justification or excuse to bring guns on to the streets.”

The Justice Minister added: “What we saw on Friday evening was an utterly disgraceful and unacceptable incident, and those behind it simply do not care about who they hurt within their own community.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”