NI leaders call for cross-border talks ‘health minister to health minister’

Political leaders in Northern Ireland are to contact the Taoiseach following various failed attempts to secure a meeting between the health ministers on both sides of the border.

It comes after Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he has been unable to arrange a meeting with his Irish counterpart to discuss Covid-19 for two weeks.

Health officials are said to remain concerned about infection rates in the Republic of Ireland and the slower level of vaccination.

Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly Credit: Niall Carson/PA

First Minister Arlene Foster said the lack of communication was a concern and that discussions with the Irish Government on Covid-19 and cross-border travel are needed at a ministerial level.

“We know in England, for example, where the hotspots are in relation to the Indian variant - we don’t know what the situation is in the Republic of Ireland,” Mrs Foster said.

“We need to have a discussion about that.

“We were disappointed when (Irish Health Minister) Stephen Donnelly came back and said that he wasn’t going to meet, but his officials were going to meet.

“Really this requires ministerial leadership and I do hope that he reconsiders on that.”

We need to have a discussion around cross-border travel because, over these past few weeks, our highest incidence is in Londonderry and Strabane, therefore we need to try and understand that. First Minister Arlene Foster

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was “unfortunate” Mr Donnelly had not made time to meet with his Stormont counterpart.

“I think there’s a fair assessment that, throughout the course of the pandemic, the joined up-ness across the island hasn’t been where it should have been,” she added.

“I think it’s unfortunate that Stephen Donnelly hasn’t made time to meet with Robin Swann. I encourage that meeting to happen.

“We have engaged at different times with the Taoiseach, with the Tánaiste and others, and we will continue to do that, but I do think that we need to have health-minister-to-health-minister conversation around what is the current state of play, what can we do together?

“There are issues in border counties, so can we do more together around collective messaging?

“Ministers need to make time to make the meetings happen.”

Ms O’Neill added that the matter will be raised with Micheál Martin.

“We will do whatever needs to be done in the coming days to make sure these meetings do happen,” she added.