No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,152, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There have now been no such deaths recorded in Northern Ireland for the past six days.

The latest figures also show there have been 53 new positive cases, out of 1,333 individuals tested - the lowest number of daily cases in nine months.

In the last seven days, there have been 617 positive cases.

There are currently 29 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – two of them in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

There are also four confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The vaccination programme continues to roll out across Northern Ireland, with anyone aged 25 or over now eligible.

