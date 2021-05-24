Teenager assaulted in north Belfast in 'sectarian hate crime' attack

A teenager has been assaulted in north Belfast in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

Officers received a report shortly after 2pm on Sunday that an 18-year-old boy was approached by a number of males unknown to him as he walked along Ardoyne Road at around 10:30pm on Saturday night.

It was reported there was a verbal exchange between the group of males and the teenager and, following this, the teenager was assaulted. The victim attended hospital following the assault. Inspector Reid said: "This was a vicious assault which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime. "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around 11:30pm and witnessed what occurred or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1048 of 23/05/21."

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has condemned the attack. The North Belfast MP said: “The attack last night on a youth in North Belfast was utterly despicable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“I've spoken with the young person's parents who are understandably shaken by this reckless, indiscriminate attack.

“There is absolutely no place for sectarianism in North Belfast or indeed anywhere else in our society and I would call on all political and community leaders to show leadership in an effort to diminish recent tensions.

“Anyone with information about this incident should come forward and report it to police.”