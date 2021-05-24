UUP’s Doug Beattie appoints deputy party leader

Incoming Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has announced that Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler, who had himself been tipped to run for the top job, will become his deputy.

Mr Butler, a former firefighter, said earlier this month he would not contest the leadership following the resignation of Steve Aiken.

That left the way clear for Mr Beattie to take over the reins.

The ex-soldier, whose appointment will be ratified by the party’s council at a meeting on Thursday, has said he wants to set a progressive and unifying agenda.

In one of his first acts as leader, he has already appointed Mr Butler as deputy leader and East Belfast MLA Andy Allen as the party’s deputy chief whip.

Robbie Butler Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Beattie said: “I have said that fixing Northern Ireland is a priority for me and to do that I need the right people in the right place.

“To that end, I have asked Robbie Butler to become my deputy leader.

“Robbie is someone who has tremendous energy and positivity and works for the good of Northern Ireland. I want to harness that.”

Mr Beattie also outlined that Mr Butler had been serving as the UUP chief whip and that he will continue to do so.

“To assist Robbie in the chief whip’s office, I have asked Andy Allen to become deputy chief whip,” he said.

“Andy is someone who knows what it is to serve his country. He is forward-thinking, and someone I trust.”