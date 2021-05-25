£20,000 in cash seized in probe into East Belfast UVF

Property searches have been carried out and approximately £20,000 in cash seized by police investigating drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

The ongoing operation is being carried out by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “East Belfast UVF remain a priority for the PCTF due to the human rights abuses they carry out in their local community.

They claim to protect local people, but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain.

“Police, working with our partners and communities, are committed to tackling the scourge of this type of organised criminality.”

Police are asking anyone with information, or concerns about criminality in the community, to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.