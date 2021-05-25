Flushed bathroom rubbish washes up on Donaghadee shore

Bathroom rubbish, including wipes and sanitary items, has washed up along the coastline at Donaghadee on the Ards Peninsula – prompting a fresh appeal not to flush such items down toilets.

Northern Ireland Water says it has been able to determine that the items washed up had actually been sitting on the seabed for some time before being stirred up by the tide.

“After closer investigation of our wastewater assets and overflow pipes, we know this debris hasn’t appeared as a result of recent operations, but are items which have been flushed some time ago, David Harris, from the company, said.

“This is not the first time we have seen this debris washed up from the seabed and, although we have completed a litter pick, the problem starts with what we all flush down the toilet.”

Such items ending up in the environment is completely avoidable if everyone adopts the simple habit of binning everything other than the three Ps - pee, poo and paper. NI Water

Mr Harris added: “Items such as wipes and sanitary items can unfortunately enter the sea when flushed down the toilet and are washed away with the tide, often settling on the sea bed.

“These items can remain there for a considerable time until weather conditions and sea swell cause them to be stirred from the seabed and wash up along our coastlines.

“If we all make the change to our flushing habits, then incidents like this - and those where we see an overflowing manhole - can be avoided in the future.”

NI Water has been liaising with the NI Environment Agency on the issue.

Emergency Pollution Officer Kevin McGrady added: “The sewerage systems serving our towns and cities in NI, can suffer greatly from inappropriate use, such as the flushing of sanitary items, wipes, disposable nappies, cotton buds, etc.

“Large volumes of these items can act to overwhelm or block screens at wastewater treatment works, leading to some of this debris being discharged to our rivers and beaches.

“Such inappropriate items can even block the sewers themselves causing polluting discharges to occur.”

He added: “These overflows can impact directly on our water quality and can also have a negative impact on the aesthetic quality of our environment.

“A significant number of pollution discharges that occur each year relate to blockages of the sewerage system and this is an issue that is easily and completely avoidable if we all stick to the ‘3 Ps’ and we think first before flushing anything else.”