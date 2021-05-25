Investigations continue into fatal Newry house fire

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Newry in which a man died.

The fire happened at a mid-terrace bungalow in the Parkview area shortly after 11.40pm on Friday 21 May.

Two men were rescued from the property, but one man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We can confirm that 62-year-old Jimmy Thompson died due to smoke inhalation.

“A second man was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.”

DCI Gibson added: “Enquiries are continuing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives.”