Linfield seal third Irish Premiership title in a row

Linfield have claimed their 55th Irish Premiership title after a draw with Coleraine – their third league title in a row.

David Healy's Blues went into Tuesday night’s game five points ahead of their opponents and with two games to play.

But as it turned out, a goal 14 minutes in from Mark Haughey was enough to seal the draw and the title.

The Bannsiders also got themselves on the scoreboard in the first half, through Curtis Allen, but neither side could find a game-winning goal.

That won’t stop the Linfield title celebrations though.

Latest results