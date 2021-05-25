Older people being duped by fraudsters posing as police

More than 300 older people in Northern Ireland have been targeted this year by fraudsters impersonating police officers.

There have been 36 incidents so far where people have handed over money or valuables, with a total of £135,000 in cash and jewellery worth £15,000 having been lost.

The spate of incidents has prompted the PSNI and Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland Eddie Lynch to launch a multi-media campaign urging people to be vigilant.

To date, 10 arrests have been made and seven people have been charged in relation to such scams.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson, from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “These criminals use a plethora of scenarios to dupe people into not only giving them money, but also passing their bank details to them.

“The fraudsters have asked victims to withdraw money from their accounts and hand over bank cards, jewellery and other valuables.

“They have even asked victims to leave cash outside their homes.”

The telephone number from which these criminals are calling may look authentic, but it is not. Please remember - police will never ring you asking for such details. PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson

DCI Wilson explained: “These criminals can be very persuasive and they play on the fear they instil in their innocent victims.

“I am advising the public to be vigilant at all times and to be aware that police officers will never call you and ask for cash, bank details or questions about valuable possessions.

“It is vital people remember this to prevent any further cases happening.”

Those with older relatives are being urged to share information with them to make them fully aware of the scam and to stress the importance of never disclosing personal or banking details over the phone or online, or allowing unauthorised people access to such details or computers.

Anyone who receives a call like those being made by the fraudsters is advised to simply hang up and report the call to police using the 101 number.

Being a victim of a scam can have a serious impact on a person’s mental health and wellbeing, particularly with more vulnerable people. It can damage their sense of trust, security and independence and cause relationships to break down. Commissioner for Older People for NI Eddie Lynch

The Commissioner for Older People said it was “appalling, but unfortunately not surprising” that people would go to the lengths of impersonating a police officer in order to dupe someone.

“Scammers know that older people may be more vulnerable than others to the techniques that they use, and that’s why they callously target them,” Mr Lynch said.

“Fear of being scammed is a common concern I hear from older people, which is why the work that the ScamwiseNI partnership carries out to raise awareness of these fraudsters is so important.”

Help & Advice