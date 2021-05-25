Poots claims relations between NI and Republic ‘have never been worse’

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has claimed relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland “have never been worse”, blaming the NI Protocol put in place post-Brexit.

The Stormont Agriculture Minister also told the Assembly that the cost of providing protocol checks on goods at Northern Ireland’s ports had already exceeded £24m.

The NI Protocol effectively creates a trade border in the Irish Sea, in order to prevent a hardening of the land border with the Republic.

But it has caused anger among loyalists and unionists who feel Northern Ireland is being separated from the rest of the UK.

Talks between the UK Government and the EU are ongoing in a bid to solve some of the issues.

However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said recent tensions are not a result of the protocol, but rather Brexit itself.

She was speaking following the first day of the EU Council – the first such meeting since the introduction of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement at the beginning of May.

Mrs von der Leyen said: “The beginnings are not easy - tensions are being felt around the access, for example, of EU fishing boats.

“Or tensions are, without any doubt, there around the implementation of the protocol of Northern Ireland.”

But while Mr Poots and his predecessor Arlene Foster have insisted the NI Protocol must be scrapped, Mrs von der Leyen said this would not happen.

There should be no doubt that there is no alternative to the full and correct implementation of the protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Mrs von der Leyen added: “I think it is important to reiterate that the protocol is the only possible solution to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland while protecting the integrity of the European Union’s single market.

“If we see problems today, we should not forget that they do not come from the protocol, but they result from Brexit. That is the reason why the problems are there.

“Now, it’s our common duty with the United Kingdom to do whatever we can to reduce tensions in Northern Ireland and that is why we are exploring practical solutions to help to minimise the disruptions to the everyday life in Northern Ireland.”

At Stormont, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone asked Mr Poots about the DUP’s policy of boycotting some North-South meetings due to their opposition to the protocol.

Mr McGlone said: “Given the importance of North-South working, can he confirm that he will not obstruct any further North-South meetings?”

Mr Poots said: “I consider our relationship North-South to be very important.

“But I would say that relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have never been worse because the Republic of Ireland sought to create barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, our main trading partner.”

Northern Ireland and Republic relations are very bad and they need to be fixed - but we need to get some reassurances that we are going to get somewhere considerably better than we currently are in terms of the protocol to fix those relations. DUP leader Edwin Poots

Mr Poots was also asked to set out the costs accrued so far on staffing protocol checks at ports in Northern Ireland.

“Over the course of the last year, since June 2020, we have developed the costs. The costs for vets, including managers, is £5,271,696,” he said.

“The other ancillary staff provided by Daera (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) is £6,324,902, and environmental health officers and ancillary staff provided by district councils is some £12,848,034.”

£24,440,632 The total cost of staffing protocol checks at NI's ports

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said: “It is an example of the unacceptable nature of the protocol and the need for it to be replaced and challenged. These figures are staggering.”

Mr Poots responded: “One of the wrongs that has been demanded of us by the European Union is that these costs are passed to business, and when the grace period ends these costs will spiral considerably because we will be moving to what the department is suggesting will be some 15,000 checks a week, that is considerably greater than what we are doing now.

“Meanwhile, the EU is saying we need to pass these costs onto business. And you know who actually pays when we can't pass the costs onto business? The consumers.

“And that is why I have repeatedly said that this protocol will hurt every single individual in Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, the DUP says it has told the Brexit Minister that the NI Protocol must be replaced.

MPs Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gavin, along with Lord Dodds, met Lord Frost on Tuesday afternoon.

Lord Frost Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

“Our message was clear and unambiguous - the protocol must go and the Government should take further unilateral action to restore our province’s full and unfettered access to the United Kingdom internal market,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“The protocol has no support from any shade or quarter of unionism. Its imposition without the consent of both traditions in Northern Ireland and overriding of cross-community voting safeguards has seriously undermined support for devolution.

“We made it clear that the Government must act carefully but decisively to restore the delicate balance of community relations in the coming days.”