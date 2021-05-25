Three arrested following discovery of a viable device in Fermanagh

Three people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act as part of an investigation into the discovery of a viable device in County Fermanagh.

Two men, aged 27 and 42, and a woman, aged 29, were arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA.

The investigation relates to the discovery of a viable device in the Lough Shore Path area of Enniskillen on Wednesday, 17 March.

The 42 year old man was arrested in the Irvinestown area and the 27 year old man and 29 year old woman were arrested in the Castlederg area on Tuesday morning.

All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.