Two Garda officers shot in Dublin suburb

Two Garda officers are in hospital following a shooting in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.

The incident on Tuesday evening led to the officers suffering what have been described by An Garda Síochána as non-life-threatening injuries.

One man is in custody at Blanchardstown Garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Two Garda members are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

There are no further details at this stage.

However, Commissioner Drew Harris commended all gardaí involved in resolving the incident.

"I want to commend all the gardaí involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident," he said in a statement.

"In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene.

"This was another in a long line of examples of Gardaí putting themselves on the line to keep people safe. I want to wish them a speedy recovery."