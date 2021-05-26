Death of young child a 'heartbreaking tragedy'

The death of a young child in Co Armagh has been described as a heartbreaking tragedy.

Police have confirmed that the child died following an incident involving a car at a residential address in the Craigavon area on Tuesday afternoon.

No further details have been released by the Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI).

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly knows the area and said it is a heartbreaking tragedy, and that the local community have the family in their thoughts and prayers.