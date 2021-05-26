Man charged in connection with Enniskillen explosive device

A 42-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences in connection with an explosive device left in Enniskillen in March.

The suspect is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Omagh, on Thursday.

He is accused of possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life, possession of articles for use in terrorism and possession of information likely to be useful to terrorists.

The charges were brought by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating violent dissident republican activity linked to the Continuity IRA.The offences relate to a security alert on Lough Shore Path near Riverside in the Co Fermanagh town on St Patrick’s Day where a small and crude but potentially viable explosive device was recovered.

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman arrested as part of the same investigation have been released following questioning.