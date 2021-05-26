Three arrested after missing brothers found safe and well

Two brothers from north Belfast who went missing have been located safe and well.

Patrick Horvath, aged 5, and his brother Fabricio Horvath, aged 8, were located safe and well in the Thurles area of Co. Tipperary on Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to Northern Ireland.

The PSNI said the brothers were last seen getting into a black Ford car in the Limestone Road area of the city on Friday 14th May.

Two women and one man were arrested under Section 17 Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.