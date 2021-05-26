Most popular baby names in Northern Ireland revealed

The most popular first names given to babies whose births were registered in Northern Ireland in 2020 have been revealed by the NI Statistics and Research Agency.

There has been no change at the top, with Grace and James still the most popular names.

Grace has been the most popular girls’ names since 2018 and has appeared in the top three for 15 years in a row, while James has been the most popular boys’ name for six years and been in the top five since reporting of baby names began in 1997.

For girls, Emily remained the second most popular name, holding the spot for the third consecutive year, and Isla was in third place.

Fiadh has entered the top 10 for the first time since reporting began, while the highest climbers in popularity between 2019 and 2020 were Arabella, Aoibheann, and Matilda.

For boys, Jack is in second place, having previously held the top spot for 12 years in a row between 2003 and 2014.

Noah is in a very close third place, while Cillian and Finn joined the top 10 for the first time.

Noah remains one of the most popular names for baby boys in NI. Credit: PA

The highest climbers in popularity between 2019 and 2020 were Senan, Kai and Brody.

Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2020 were Dior, Divine, Ever, Harley-Quinn, Honor, Liberty, Nirvana, Porsche and Vogue.

And for boys, there was Bono, Bowie, Denzel, Jagger, Maverick, River, Rocky, Triumph and Wolfe.

Birth registrations in 2020 included 866 baby names that had not been used before.

Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities, and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.

Nisra is launching a new interactive baby names search tool which can be used to find out more about the names registered.

NI’s Top 10 girls’ names in 2020

Grace (176 babies)

Emily (146 babies)

Isla (144 babies)

Fiadh (138 babies)

Olivia (133 babies)

Sophia (125 babies)

Sophie (123 babies)

Amelia (115 babies)

Lucy (112 babies)

Ella and Freya (101 babies each)

NI’s Top 10 boys’ names in 2020