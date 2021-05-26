No further coronavirus deaths as Health Minister hails NI's Covid response

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,152, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There have now been no such deaths recorded in Northern Ireland for more than a week.

The latest figures also show there have been 66 new positive cases, out of 2,397 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 540 positive cases.

There are currently 28 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – two of them in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

Despite the low number of Covid cases, Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 104% capacity, with 135 beds over capacity.

There are also four confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

The vaccination programme continues to roll out across Northern Ireland, with anyone aged 25 or over now eligible.

The Health Minister Robin Swann says more than 70% of the adult population in the region have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination.

He said over 40% are now fully vaccinated.

We need to maintain this momentum and I plan to announce the programme extension’s to 18-24 year olds in the very near future. Health Minister Robin Swann

"Alongside vaccination, contact tracing, testing and self-isolation following a positive test remain the cornerstones of our ongoing public health response," he said.

"I would again appeal to the public to work with us and keep playing their part in preventing the spread of the virus.

"That's how we keep each other safe and protect the hard-won progress we have achieved."