Pancreatic cancer survivor calls for 'essential' medication to be prescribed

Pancreatic cancer survivor, Claire Scott, is backing Pancreatic Cancer UK’s new campaign to ensure people with the disease are prescribed tablets they need to stop them from starving.

According to new research, half of all people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are not prescribed the inexpensive yet essential tablets, without which they cannot digest food. The charity has today launched its ‘Transform Lives: Prescribe’ campaign, urging the NHS to ensure everyone who could benefit from the tablets are prescribed them at the point of diagnosis.

The alarmingly low prescription rate for the tablets was revealed in an audit of 1,350 pancreatic cancer patients in the UK led by researchers at the University of Birmingham, with funding from Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The tablets, known as Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT), are not new and are already recommended by NICE for people with pancreatic cancer. As the cancer grows it stops the pancreas producing enzymes needed to digest food and absorb nutrients.

PERT tablets are therefore essential to help patients eat, stay healthy enough to tolerate treatment and to manage debilitating symptoms from the cancer - including pain, diarrhoea and extreme weight loss.

250 people in Northern Ireland diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year

Around 250 people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year.

In 2018, after years of going to the doctor with a tightness in her chest, Claire, then 27, was diagnosed with the deadly disease.

She underwent an eight-hour operation to remove a mango-sized tumour and her whole pancreas, which saved her life but left her unable to digest food. After her diagnosis, Claire lost two-and-a-half stone and experienced extreme digestive problems, nausea and fatigue.

Claire pictured after her surgery.

Claire, now aged 30, said: “In the few weeks after surgery, I was so sick. I had lost a lot of weight – going from 63kg to 48kg in a matter of weeks – so the dietician told my mum to put cream in everything I was eating, from soup to mash potato, to try and fatten me up. But it almost killed me.

My GP, dietician, and diabetic nurse hadn’t come across anyone with my operation and weren’t able to help with understanding PERT tablets. Claire Scott

The charity says health professionals’ lack of awareness of PERT tablets is the most significant reason why they are not prescribed more frequently. The majority of the 10,000 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK each year are given a terminal diagnosis. They are more likely to be treated by health professionals who do not specialise in the disease and have lower awareness of PERT tablets and their benefits. At just £7 per patient per day, PERT tablets are inexpensive for the NHS.

Claire added: “When I wasn’t taking enough PERT tablets, I had nausea, fatigue, weight loss, diarrhoea and a lot of pain. I also experienced ‘dumping syndrome’ where your body doesn’t digest food and your bowels empty five-ten minutes after eating – absorbing none of the nutrients. This is still a symptom I have, but it’s less extreme thanks to PERT tablets.

“We found out that Pancreatic Cancer UK had a Support Line run by nurses. Those nurses were absolute angels. They provided welcome guidance and advice about recovery as well as helping with understanding PERT; why I needed it and how to manage my diet to avoid any further complications. It’s now been two and a half years since my diagnosis and surgery and I am doing well. I struggle regularly with fatigue and gastro issues but overall, it is manageable and I know I am one of the lucky ones.”

Pictured is Claire's month supply of PERT tablets.

Through its ‘Transform Lives: Prescribe’ campaign Pancreatic Cancer UK is urging the NHS across all four nations to implement targets to make sure people with pancreatic cancer are prescribed PERT tablets routinely. Currently more than half of people with pancreatic cancer die within three months of diagnosis. They cannot afford to wait for essential medication and the charity is asking the public to support the campaign by signing its open letter calling for change.

Pancreatic Cancer UK is deeply concerned by the low prescription rates, but especially that so many people with incurable pancreatic cancer are not being given the medication - which could not only improve their quality of life, but also help them tolerate life-extending treatment.

The audit found that patients who had been diagnosed too late to have surgery (the only potential cure for the disease) are two times less likely to be prescribed PERT tablets.

Sadly, 80 per cent of people with pancreatic cancer are diagnosed too late to have surgery. The disease’s vague symptoms, such as back-pain and indigestion, mean it often goes undetected until after it has already spread.

Nobody should have to watch someone they love waste away from pancreatic cancer when proven, inexpensive medication is available to stop that from happening. Dawn Crosby, Pancreatic Cancer UK

"It needs to become second nature to see people with pancreatic cancer and prescribe PERT tablets, in the same way an immediate link is already made between diabetes and insulin. They are just as vital," Dawn Crosby, Head of Scotland & Northern Ireland at Pancreatic Cancer UK, continued.

“Health professionals care for people with pancreatic cancer with great skill and compassion year after year, but many will typically see patients with this devastating disease far less frequently than other types of cancer. People diagnosed with pancreatic cancer cannot wait for the expertise of specialist cancer hospitals to be shared naturally to other parts of the health service.

“We need targeted action now across the NHS to raise awareness of PERT tablets and ensure everyone who needs them is prescribed them – regardless of whether or not their cancer is curable. A simple prescription could give so many people with pancreatic cancer more – and better quality – time with their loved ones.”

Mr Richard Wilkin, Clinical Lecturer at the University of Birmingham, said: “Our important research has highlighted that, despite national guidance, there is a wide variation and under-treatment with Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT).

"This is a very simple tablet that allows patients with pancreatic cancer to absorb their food and is a vitally important part of their treatment. Given that most patients with pancreatic cancer cannot be treated with surgery and are treated in non-surgical hospitals, where prescribing is lowest, strategies to disseminate best practice and overcome barriers to prescribing are urgently required.”