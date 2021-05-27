Edwin Poots ratified as DUP leader to succeed Arlene Foster

Edwin Poots has been ratified as the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party by a majority vote, following a meeting of party members in Belfast.

It comes despite a statement from the Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP Association voicing “disgust” at the treatment of former leader Arlene Foster.

She ended up resigning after an internal party coup.

The DUP has never before contested a leadership election, but Mr Poots was ultimately selected as her successor over rival candidate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

His ratification came after a lengthy discussion at Thursday night's party meeting.

And indeed, as Mr Poots made his acceptance speech, Fermanagh & South Tyrone member Paul Bell said he was leaving the party due to its treatment of Mrs Foster.

"It's not the process of electing a new leader," he said.

"It's the fact that we've got 28 elected members in the Assembly and Westminster who would actually create a coup and publicly assassinate our leader.

"This is going to be a real problem for the DUP. The votes that are going to be shed by the DUP is not in their hundreds, it's in their thousands. It's in their tens of thousands.

"We cannot go round the doors, the people in Fermanagh and South Tyrone will vote for anyone but the DUP."

A number of senior figures had already left the hotel where the meeting was being held by the time Mr Poots made his acceptance speech - including Mrs Foster, MPs Sir Jeffrey, Gavin Robinson and Gregory Campbell, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and peer Lord Nigel Dodds.

However, Mr Poots did pay tribute to his predecessor, saying he knew the last few weeks had been "difficult" for her and adding: "As they have been for us all."

"She has made history, and her time in politics. I have no doubt she will go on to do even greater things.

"History will ultimately be kind to her in its final analysis. I wish her and her family well."

The new DUP leader, an MLA for Lagan Valley and current Stormont Agriculture Minister, has already said he does not intend to replace Arlene Foster as First Minister himself.

Instead, Mr Poots will appoint a party colleague to the role.

Arlene is and will be regarded as one of the most foremost women and unionists in British politics. Irrespective of our differences in any issues that have brought us here this evening, she is admired by us all. DUP leader Edwin Poots

In his speech, Mr Poots continued to insist he will focus on getting rid of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, which has effectively resulted in a border in the Irish Sea.

Extra checks on goods from Great Britain at Belfast and Larne ports has caused anger among loyalists and unionists who feel separated from the rest of the UK.

Mr Poots insisted his tactics to rectify the situation would not include "grandstanding or issuing threats or warnings".

He said: "Our institutions are not a bargaining chip in our campaign to get rid of the protocol.

"Legal challenges are one correct tactic, but the guaranteed way of reading our sales of the divisive protocol is through the Assembly."

Addressing party members, he also said his challenge was to encourage supporters of unionism to get out and vote.

"By far the biggest enemy is those unionists who do not care enough to come out and vote. We must be the unionist party that inspires them to reengage and get out to vote," Mr Poots said.

Our vote hasn't gone in a straight switch to Alliance. That is propaganda. Our vote is largely sitting at home, unimpressed and disengaged. DUP leader Edwin Poots

The new DUP leader further called for a "united unionist coalition" ahead of the next Assembly elections.

He added: "We can retain our own party identity, but have cooperation, particularly in vote management, as we seek to achieve a unionist majority in the Assembly elections."

He said the only way of preventing a border poll and getting rid of the protocol was by securing a unionist majority at the next election.

Elsewhere in Belfast, the Ulster Unionist Party have also ratified their new leader, but in quite different circumstances.

Doug Beattie was elected unopposed to succeed Steve Aiken following his resignation.