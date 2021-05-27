Man arrested amid probe into police officer’s murder

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of police officer Michael Ferguson in Londonderry in January 1993.

The 21-year-old RUC officer from Omagh was shot twice at close range in the back of the head by an IRA gunman in the Shipquay Street area of Derry.

He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have confirmed they arrested a 51-year-old man in Derry as part of their ongoing inquiries.

He is being held under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave PSNI station for questioning.