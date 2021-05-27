Stormont agrees to scrap self-isolation for travel within UK and Ireland

Stormont ministers have agreed to scrap self-isolation guidance for travel within the UK and Ireland.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described progress having been made over movement within the Common Travel Area during Thursday's meeting of the Executive.

"We're going to drop the self isolation, so you'll no longer have to self isolate when travelling across these islands," she told media in Coalisland.

"We're obviously still encouraging common sense, we're encouraging people to only travel if you need to, and we would also want people to not travel if they have any symptoms, and we'll also ask people to take lateral flow tests.

"That will allow a bit more travel across the Common Travel Area."

Graham Keddie, managing director of Belfast International Airport, has welcomed the news and urged passengers to familiarise themselves with the travel rules.

He said: "Today's announcement is vital for a sector that has been decimated by the pandemic over the last 14 months.

"We are looking forward to playing our part in rebuilding the local economy and providing connectivity for people and businesses again. "

Managing Director of Belfast International Airport, Graham Keddie. Credit: Pacemaker

Mr Keddie added: "If you are planning on a trip, we would ask that passengers are patient and familiarise themselves with the current rules around air travel.

"Queues will be expected as we need to maintain social distancing and we would ask that passengers arrive two hours prior to departure.

"Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms must stay away from the airport and passengers must adhere to all the public health guidelines as we start to increase our flights and passenger flow."

Meanwhile, Ms O'Neill said the decision to allow competitive indoor sport to return from May 31 was confirmed.

She said ministers had noted good progress in the pandemic, and that recent relaxations to the Covid-19 regulations have not made a "significant impact" in terms of a rise in cases of the virus.

Thursday saw the ninth consecutive day of no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.