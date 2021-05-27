Ulster Rugby cancel Scarlets game after positive Covid tests

Four Ulster Rugby players have tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the cancellation of their team’s Pro14 Rainbow Cup game against Scarlets which was due to go ahead at Kingspan on Saturday.

The players are said to be asymptomatic and self-isolating in line with current public health protocols, while the club is following its internal contact tracing process.

Further testing of players and staff is to be carried out on Friday and all training has been cancelled, at both senior and academy level.

Five hundred fans were due to enjoy the game, but will now receive refunds.

The match cannot be rescheduled as there are no available weekends left.

Pro14 Rugby has deemed the fixture a 0-0 draw and awarded four match points to Scarlets.

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie said the cancellation was deeply disappointing, but the correct decision in the circumstances.

“We appreciate the news that our upcoming fixture is cancelled will be deeply disappointing for our supporters, particularly those who were due to join us at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday,” he said.

“But we are in complete agreement that the collective decision to cancel the match is the correct one.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, as well as the wider community.

“So we will continue to work closely, together with the IRFU, with the Public Health Agency to ensure that we follow the necessary public health advice, as we provide support to the individuals involved.”