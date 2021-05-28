Arlene Foster to leave DUP after stepping down as NI First Minister

Arlene Foster has confirmed she will leave the Democratic Unionist Party when she steps down as First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster also said that if new party leader Edwin Poots appoints a new ministerial team on Tuesday, she will step down immediately.

She had previously said she would stay in the role until the end of June.

Speaking to reporters as she visited pupils at Banbridge Academy, Mrs Foster addressed that possibility when asked and said: "I will resign as well because I have my ministerial team in the Executive with me, we have worked very closely together.

"If Edwin decides that he wants to change that team, I will have to go as well because I can't stay with a new ministerial team of which I have no authority, and that would be wrong."

Asked what message she has for the new party leader, Mrs Foster said: "Congratulations on becoming the fourth leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. It is a hugely rewarding job.

"There are very many good people who vote for us, who support us - but he (Mr Poots) needs to recognise there is a lot of work to do in terms of healing divisions that are quite obviously there in the party."