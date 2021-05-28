Minister opens £189m A6 dualling scheme

Final works on the £189m A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dualling scheme are to be completed over the weekend and the entire 14.7km stretch of road open by Monday.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon visited the area on Friday to congratulate all those involved in delivering the scheme, which commenced in June 2017.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity today to meet some of those who have worked tirelessly on this project over the past four years,” she said.

“In August 2019 and again in November 2020, stretches of the new dual carriageway were completed and gradually opened to the travelling public.

“This has already brought significant benefits for road users. The final completion of the scheme is therefore fantastic news for the 22,000 vehicles using the route each day.”

Car users, freight and public transport services along this route will benefit from shorter, safer and more reliable journey times. Crucially, this will also allow our emergency services to achieve faster response times when assisting our citizens in need. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

The minister added that the scheme had also helped to secure jobs in the construction industry.

“The A6 is a strategically important route, as it connects the North West to Belfast and beyond,” Ms Mallon said.

“So I’m delighted that in addition to this scheme opening, my department continues to progress the Flagship £220m A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme which will see the construction of a further 25.5km of dual carriageway and a bypass of Dungiven.

“Significant progress continues to be made on that scheme and it is on target to be completed in 2022.”

The minister also thanked those who had been affected by the road works, from road users to residents, land owners and businesses.

Delivering extensive improvements to the roads infrastructure cannot be done without causing significant disruption,” she said.

“I’m sure at times this has been very frustrating, particularly for those living in the vicinity of the works, so I want to thank the local community for their cooperation and understanding over the past four years. I hope that everyone will see the wider benefits this road is now providing.”