PSNI seize drugs worth over £1m and make three arrests

Drugs worth more than an estimated £1m have been seized by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch and three people have been arrested.

A car was stopped at Junction One in Antrim on Friday morning and the 47-year-old man and 38-year-old woman travelling in it were arrested.

A quantity of drugs was also seized.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “As a result of these arrests, follow-up searches were carried out at properties in Donaghadee, Ards and Bangor where £30,000 cash and a further substantial quantity of controlled drugs was discovered.

“A 36-year-old woman was also arrested in Bangor.

“All three have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, and remain in custody at this time.”

DI Kelly added: “These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang and are the result of painstaking work being undertaken by officers who are committed to taking drugs and criminal cash out of circulation.

“This operation has seen police seize Class B drugs with a potential street value of £1.2m and approximately £160,000 cash in total.

“We believe a significant blow has been dealt to this crime gang and we are committed to contributing to the safety and welfare of vulnerable members of the community who these gangs prey on.”