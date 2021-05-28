Throughout its 150-year history, Rangers Football Club has always had a strong relationship with Northern Ireland.

With 3,000 season ticket holders regularly attending games in Scotland on a weekly basis during normal times, it's a rich history the club is keen to build upon.

Its latest initiative is an academy at Parkhall Integrated College, combining football and education for over 16-year-olds.

The Glasgow giants are keen to show their ambitions go further than trophies .

"We want to give a bit back to the community in Northern Ireland," David Graham, Rangers' Head of Communications, said.

"We have expanded our soccer academies - now from the age of two and three, you can come and play for Rangers and we want to build the next generation of fans and the next generation of players.

"But a little bit more than that, we want to break some of the stereotypes... Getting out and seeking to build relationships in new communities."

The relationship was formed with Parkhall when 17-year-old former pupil Ross McCauseland signed a professional contract with Rangers.

Phil Cowan, Senior Soccer Academies Executive and Scout, has worked together with Parkhall's Paul Harbinson and former Rangers player Paul McKnight to set up one of the new education programmes.

It gives young people the opportunity to look at careers in football - not just on the pitch, but in areas like physiotherapy, video analysis, and much more.

Rangers are keen to enter new communities as they aim to break down stereotypes associated with the club and welcome all backgrounds through their Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.

Parkhall will host an open night on 14 June and other Rangers academies will be launched later this year.