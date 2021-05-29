First NI covid death in 11 days

The first Covid death in 11 days has been notified in Northern Ireland.The Department of Health confirmed the death on Saturday. No deaths with the virus had previously been notified by the department since 18 May. Another 68 positive cases were also notified on Saturday. On Friday morning there were 28 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care. Northern Ireland recently emerged from a second lockdown which started in December following a spike in coronavirus cases. The reopening of indoor hospitality and visitor attractions were among the most recent relaxations which came into effect on Monday. Meanwhile, 1,695,321 jabs have been administered so far in the vaccine rollout. The programme opened to those in the 18 to 24-year-old age bracket last week.