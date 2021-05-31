Four injured in east Belfast crash

Four people have been injured in a road traffic collision in east Belfast.

A police vehicle was involved in a two vehicle accident on the Upper Newtownards Road shortly before 4.30pm on Monday evening.

The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when there was a collision with a BMW, being driven by a member of the public.

The road was closed for a time on Monday evening at the junction of Rosepark, but has since reopened.

Four people have been taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 31/05/21.