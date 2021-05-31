Man arrested following suspected cannabis seizure

A 35-year-old man has been arrested following the seizure of approximately £6,000 of suspected cannabis in Co. Down.

Officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in the Castlebawn area of Newtownards and located a small quantity of suspected Cannabis and suspected class C controlled drugs during a search of the car on Sunday night.

Police conducted a search in the Trasnagh Gardens area and seized a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £6000. Credit: PSNI

Police conducted a follow up search of a property in the Trasnagh Gardens area of the town and recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £6000.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and is currently in police custody.

Sergeant McLaughlin said: “We would encourage anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”