Protocol offer 'first key test for new DUP leader' - Eastwood

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has called on DUP Leader Edwin Poots to support the "sensible solution" being offered by the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič mooted a Switzerland-type agreement on a temporary basis which would "get rid of 80% of checks".

Mr Poots responded by saying he wants to see a permanent solution.

Mr Eastwood has criticised what he described as a "knee-jerk dismissal" of the offer and called on Mr Poots to "reflect on that choice".

The SDLP leader said: "By describing this solution as temporary, Edwin Poots is either ill-informed or he is deliberately ignoring the solution in front of him.

"This offer on the Protocol is the first key test for the new DUP leadership.

"Edwin Poots has a choice - he can either work with us on this sensible solution or he can continue down the path of division, threats and political dead ends."

Mr Sefcovic suggested a temporary Swiss-style deal, where the UK continues to follow all EU agrifood rules, as a solution for NI during an interview on the BBC's Andew Marr Show.

“I think it would be the right thing to do, it would calm down the situation,” he said.

He reiterated his opposition to a hard border on the island of Ireland and called for more co-operation between the EU and the UK.

Mr Poots responded: “The permanent solution is to take the barriers away between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and provide security in terms of the single market that goods that are entering the European Union from Great Britain have the appropriate checks.

“I believe we can eradicate virtually all of the risks to the single market by having checks on the goods that are going to the European Union based in Northern Ireland.

"That deals with the single market issue and it still allows all of the food and all of the medicines that are travelling to Northern Ireland from Great Britain without huge costs, £25 million per year, being added to the public purse."