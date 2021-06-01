Brexit Minister in Northern Ireland for meetings on Protocol

The man in charge of the UK’s talks with the EU on the implementation of the Brexit trade agreement, including the Northern Ireland Protocol has spent the day in Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost met with business leaders and community representatives to hear from them about the problems they are experiencing since checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland began at the start of the year.

After the day of meetings Lord Frost said he did think the EU could show more “common sense” about the implementation of the protocol.

He said it was clear businesses were facing “significant challenges” and that some suppliers in Great Britain were stopping sending goods to Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost said, “The protocol relies on cross-community consent but this situation does risk undermining that.

“The major issue that concerns us now is the EU wants to treat the regulatory boundary in the Irish Sea as if it were like any other external border, despite the obligations of the protocol to facilitate trade between GB and Northern Ireland.”

Lord Frost said the government had proposed a range of solutions around the protocol to the EU, but progress was limited.

Following loyalist rioting in April sparked by concerns that the introduction of checks between GB and Northern Ireland was drawing a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, Lord Frost and the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis met the Loyalist Communities Council last month.

It’s understood during today’s visit, Lord Frost and his team met representatives from nationalist and republican communities to hear their views.

It’s thought the next meeting of the Joint Committee, the EU-UK forum to discuss problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, could take place next week, and that will be a point in discussions to take stock of any progress to resolve the outstanding issues.

In evidence at Westminster, Lord Frost has already indicated that there remain around 30 unresolved issues and that significant differences remain between the two sides.

Another date on the horizon for the negotiations is the end of a grace period for the checks on chilled meats from GB into NI at the end of June.

It’s also understood that Lord Frost’s team is mindful of the political timetable in Northern Ireland, and the upcoming marching season.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced that Brexit checks on pets travelling from GB into Northern Ireland will be delayed.

Checks were due to start next month, but Mr Poots says they won’t start until at least the 1st October, to allow time for the EU/UK negotiations to “provide direction...and possible flexibilities.”

The UK has submitted several papers to the EU suggesting some solutions to the outstanding problems. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said there is no alternative to the Northern Ireland Protocol. That has been repeated by other EU voices.

There has been an intensive period of discussions, and while there is no sense the talks between the EU and UK will stop, It’s thought that some choices will need to be made during the summer months on a way forward.