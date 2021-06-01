Police investigate link between crash and woman's death

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old woman - and of a road traffic collision during the early hours of Tuesday.

The crash, involving a black BMW, was reported on the Comber Road in Dundonald at around 4.30am.

Police said they discovered the car at the scene and the occupants were reported to have left the scene in a Suzuki car.

A spokesperson said: "A short time later police received a report from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that they had been called to an address in Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald where a female, believed to have been involved in the collision, was located.

"NIAS staff attended and treated the female.

"Sadly, she was subsequently pronounced deceased. A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death."

Police said a Suzuki car was discovered a short distance from the property and seven people - four men and three women, who were also at the address - have been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and remain in police custody.

"Our investigation is at an early stage, however, we are investigating a definite link between the collision on the Comber Road, and the discovery of the female at the property in Dundonald," police added.

"We are also investigating reports of damage caused to a property in Lisbane Drive in Newtownards earlier in the morning that may be linked."

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.